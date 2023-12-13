Do You Recognize This Melody?

This morning, I attempted to record a hymn called BRISTOL. Click here to listen to what I produced. I’m trying to provide PIPE ORGAN RECORDINGS for any Brébeuf hymns which don’t (yet) have a choral recording. Thousands of rehearsal videos have been added—by real human voices—but there’s still more work to do. I know very little about registration, so feel free to email me vis-à-vis the stops I chose. In the Brébeuf Catholic Hymnal, BRISTOL is used for Number 410, an English translation of “Rebus Creatis Nil Egens” (used for the liturgical year leading up to Lent).

