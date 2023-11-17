Corpus Christi Watershed

“What earlier generations held as sacred, remains sacred and great for us too…” Pope Benedict XVI (7 July 2007)

Views from the Choir Loft

Jeff’s Attempt at Pipe Organ “Stops”

·

I’ve been attempting to record some Brébeuf hymns on the pipe organ, but I know very little about registration (“stops”). You can listen to this morning’s attempt, a recording of a tune called TRINITY COLLEGE. Do you know this tune? It’s quite nice. Feel free to email me vis-à-vis the registration I chose. To quickly locate all instances of the TRINITY COLLEGE melody in the Brébeuf Hymnal, search the magic portal for “Trinity College.”

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

Subscribe

It greatly helps us if you subscribe to our mailing list!

* indicates required

Corpus Christi Watershed is a 501(c)3 public charity dedicated to exploring and embodying as our calling the relationship of religion, culture, and the arts. This non-profit organization employs the creative media in service of theology, the Church, and Christian culture for the enrichment and enjoyment of the public.