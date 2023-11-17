Jeff’s Attempt at Pipe Organ “Stops”

I’ve been attempting to record some Brébeuf hymns on the pipe organ, but I know very little about registration (“stops”). You can listen to this morning’s attempt, a recording of a tune called TRINITY COLLEGE. Do you know this tune? It’s quite nice. Feel free to email me vis-à-vis the registration I chose. To quickly locate all instances of the TRINITY COLLEGE melody in the Brébeuf Hymnal, search the magic portal for “Trinity College.”

