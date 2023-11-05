Corpus Christi Watershed

“What earlier generations held as sacred, remains sacred and great for us too…” Pope Benedict XVI (7 July 2007)

Views from the Choir Loft

When just 13 years old, Beethoven……

·

Bach’s Well-Tempered Clavier (WTC) was not officially published until 1801. By that time, many hand-copied manuscripts had circulated through Europe. According to Charles Rosen: “Beethoven, at the age of 13, played the entire WTC in public.” In my view, both books of the WTC—with a few exceptions—are absolute masterpieces. If you love the WTC, you might want to check out my recent article: Honesty About Church Music (Examples Provided). I give a few WTC examples in which Glenn Gould breaks the “commitment rule” of fugue playing. I also share a fantastic choral piece for SOPRANO-ALTO-BASS.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

Subscribe

It greatly helps us if you subscribe to our mailing list!

* indicates required

Corpus Christi Watershed is a 501(c)3 public charity dedicated to exploring and embodying as our calling the relationship of religion, culture, and the arts. This non-profit organization employs the creative media in service of theology, the Church, and Christian culture for the enrichment and enjoyment of the public.