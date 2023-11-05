When just 13 years old, Beethoven……

Bach’s Well-Tempered Clavier (WTC) was not officially published until 1801. By that time, many hand-copied manuscripts had circulated through Europe. According to Charles Rosen: “Beethoven, at the age of 13, played the entire WTC in public.” In my view, both books of the WTC—with a few exceptions—are absolute masterpieces. If you love the WTC, you might want to check out my recent article: Honesty About Church Music (Examples Provided). I give a few WTC examples in which Glenn Gould breaks the “commitment rule” of fugue playing. I also share a fantastic choral piece for SOPRANO-ALTO-BASS.

