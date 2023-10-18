The University of Kansas has made available—as a free PDF document—this 2017 dissertation (113 pages) by Dr. Katherine Schmitz. The full title of the dissertation is: Chanting the Propers: A Comparative Study of Selected English Sources for the Catholic Mass. Dr. Schmitz is a Gregorian Chant scholar who has earned degrees from the University of Kansas, Trinity University, and the University of Notre Dame.
PDF • “Mass Propers in English” (113 pages)
