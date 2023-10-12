Can You “Name That Hymn” (From The Middle)?

OOKING BACK at the Hymn Quiz I posted on 19 September 2023, I’m surprised to see how much verbiage I wrote! Don’t worry: I won’t be repeating all that today. The only section relevant is where I mention that each Sunday I play organ at numerous Masses. Sometimes, I play so much my brain enters a “stupor.” As a result, I never know what might happen during my improvisations. Sometimes I randomly start playing a particular hymn melody between stanzas. How well do you know your hymns?

Today’s Quiz • Last Sunday, I did another “random tune” after the first verse. (Purists would frown on mixing hymns together!) If you recognize the tune, please email me using the address provided at the bottom of this page.

P.S.

If you haven’t read the 19 September article, you might want to check it out. There’s actually a lot there!

