A mother who sings in our volunteer choir sent me this brief video of her daughter imitating me (!) during rehearsal: Young Girl Imitates Jeff Ostrowski Conducting! I actually remember exactly what was happening. The choir wasn’t getting soft enough on an ending, and I was explaining that the “A” vowel is naturally much louder than the “Oooo” vowel—so I told them they must work “extra” hard to make it softer.

