Corpus Christi Watershed

“What earlier generations held as sacred, remains sacred and great for us too…” Pope Benedict XVI (7 July 2007)

Views from the Choir Loft

Hope For Our Church.

·

N SACRED SCRIPTURE, we read: Thou sendest forth Thy spirit, and there is fresh creation; Thou dost repeople the face of earth (Ps 103:30). Those addicted to reading “news websites” or watching cable television will find no shortage of distressing news each day to preoccupy their mind, fill them with anxiety, and prevent them from doing positive items in God’s service. On the other hand, there are reasons for hope! Recently, our parish was visited by four seminarians from Wigratzbad (Germany). One of them—whom I’d previously corresponded with online—is a deacon who will be ordained next year. This fellow is very young; indeed, he was born in 1999. But in spite of his young age, he speaks ten languages and is fully fluent in six. We spent several hours with him when he was in town, and his English is flawless. His name is Deacon Francis.

There Is Hope! • I found Deacon Francis to be polite, generous, kind, incredibly intelligent, and someone who emanates holiness. From what I can tell, he will make an amazing priest. People like Deacon Francis give me hope. By the way, he’s also a great musician. I showed him the little pipe organ we have near our parish:

Here’s the direct URL link.

Coming Soon! • Deacon Francis possesses some incredibly rare (and important) musical scores from Germany, which he’s promised to send us in November of 2023. I was able to take a picture with Deacon Francis before he left:

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

Filed Under: Articles

Subscribe

It greatly helps us if you subscribe to our mailing list!

* indicates required

Corpus Christi Watershed is a 501(c)3 public charity dedicated to exploring and embodying as our calling the relationship of religion, culture, and the arts. This non-profit organization employs the creative media in service of theology, the Church, and Christian culture for the enrichment and enjoyment of the public.