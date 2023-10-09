Are We Done? • “Gregorian Chant Rhythm Wars”

OR MORE than 13 years, our blog authors have been examining, discussing, and arguing about the rhythm of Gregorian Chant. In terms of the series we have called Gregorian Rhythm Wars, it’s been decided to bring that particular series to a close. As they say: All good things must come to an end. We’re grateful to all who contributed to that series. The various articles will remain online for anyone wishing to consult them at a later date. You’re free to consult our series, but you’re not free to insult our series! 😁

Are We Finished? • Needless to say, our blog authors will continue to discuss the question of plainsong rhythm. Something that becomes more pressing each day—at least as far as I’m concerned—is the need for honesty. Had everyone been honest, I truly believe the history of plainsong might have been different. For example, I wish Dom Mocquereau had publicly admitted something like the following:

“I really like four particular manuscripts. As far as I’m concerned, these are the only ones that matter. While it’s true that thousands of other Gregorian manuscripts are also incredibly ancient, powerful, and important, as far as I’m concerned those don’t exist. That is to say, they don’t count for anything. They can be completely ignored. I have chosen my four, and these are what I go by.”

I suspect not all of my colleagues will agree with my statements; and that’s precisely why our conversations will continue!

Looking Back • Looking back upon the Gregorian Rhythm Wars, the main point I personally tried to “put forward” or “emphasize” or “insist upon” was that making broad statements about plainsong rhythm is insufficient, especially when such statements are contradicted by manuscript evidence. Rather, we must point to evidence which supports our theories. Owing to the enormous amount of manuscripts uploaded to the internet on a weekly basis, many theories popular in the 1950s must be abandoned. Indeed, members of our organization are attempting to make it simple for anyone to instantly access the evidence (so everyone can see it with their own eyes). We began with fifty seven manuscripts and plan on adding hundreds more in the future.

