“Christ the King” is coming up…

I’ve attempted to record the INTROIT for the Feast of Christ the King according to the official rhythm of the Catholic Church. You can view the YouTube recording of my attempt. Traditionally, our Savior’s “kingship” was celebrated as part of the Epiphany—but in 1925, Pope Pius XI created the “feast of Christ the King” to be celebrated as the final Sunday in October, placed as close as possible to All Saints (November 1st). The melody was adapted from “Dum sanctificátus fúero,” an ancient Introit sung on the Wednesday after the 4th Sunday in Lent.

