Does Singing Fulfill One’s Obligation?

My colleague, Richard J. Clark, has a little motto: The more time you spend on an article, the less people will care about it. I cannot claim to understand why certain articles gain more attention than others. For whatever reason, this recent article of mine has received an incredible amount of downloads. The full and complete title of that article is: (Not Kidding) • Does Singing for Mass Fulfill One’s Obligation to Attend Mass?.

