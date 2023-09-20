This Sunday! • Q&A “Developing a Youth Choir Program”

WOULD HEARTILY RECOMMEND to any of our readers interested in beginning, sustaining, and growing choir programs for youth to join the Church Music Association of America’s next virtual Q&A, entitled Developing a Youth Choir Program, this Sunday, September 24th, at 8:00 PM EST, where I will be privileged to field your questions alongside two well known and widely respected church musicians, Mary Ann Carr Wilson and Jennifer Donelson-Nowicka. If you work with children, or desire to work with children, this Q&A is for you. We will answer your questions about your programs, so be sure not to miss this opportunity. Please read the following details from the CMAA.

Developing a Youth Choir Program

Your questions are valuable and add depth to the discussions. If you’re curious about any topic relating to youth singing, program development, repertoire, vocal production, or anything else. Remember, there are no dumb questions, we’re happy to address beginner, intermediate, and advanced level questions. Our panel of experts will address as many questions as possible during the session.

How to Register & Submit Your Questions:

Register for the Event: Become a Member of the CMAA. Learn more about that HERE. Enter the members’ portal, click on the event in the community calendar and follow the registration instructions to secure your spot.

Submit Your Questions: After registering, use this link to submit your questions, and our panelists will address them during the event. You are not required to submit a question to attend.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.