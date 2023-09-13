Ever Ancient, Ever New – Sacred Music Concert in North Florida

IT is always a good thing to hear about beautiful, inspiring music being performed. It is even more encouraging when a sacred music concert with truly authentic Catholic music is done. To me, the frequency and success of these concerts show the lie to the tale that sacred music cannot keep up with more “serious art.”

A friend of mine, Zachary Landress, recently sent me information about a concert he is conducting in North Florida. I met Zachary at the sacred music composer week this past May, where we had many conversations about sacred music in the church – where it is, and where it’s going. I was deeply struck by his composition, Rerum Deus Tenax Vigor. This text is taken from the middle hour None and is sung at the changing of the day into evening – and the text contrasts the changeableness of nature with the immutable nature of God. He didn’t know I was going to post it, but take a listen if you haven’t already to his piece:

I find the music captures exactly the contrast between God’s unchangeableness and the changing world here below.

I want to get to the point of the post, so here is the press release of the concert happening this Friday, September 15th. Mr. Landress will be leading a 24-person choir in performing stunning sacred music. If you are not in Florida near the concert (like me), hopefully we can soon listen to a recording of it!

Ever Ancient, Ever New: Sacred Music from the Last Millenium

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA: ST. PATRICK CATHOLIC CHURCH announces the third installment of its 2023 Music Concert Series this morning. “Ever Ancient, Ever New: Sacred Music from the Last Millenium” is a concert of Sacred Choral Music featuring 24 singers from across the state of Florida and led by guest conductor, Zachary Landress – an Orlando-based music director and composer whose work was recently featured on EWTN. This event is expected to bring together musicians, music-lovers, clergy, and students from across north-central Florida and to introduce new ways of approaching liturgical music in local Catholic parishes. “Ever Ancient, Ever New” will take place at 7:00PM EST on September 15th at St. Patrick Catholic Church. This event is free and open to the public. There will be a reception and informal meet-and-greet immediately following the concert in the parish social hall. The concert will be professionally recorded.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.