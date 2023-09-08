8 Sept. 2023 • Charles Rosen on Bach!

Charles Rosen was a concert pianist who published insightful books about various musical topics. I believe our readers will enjoy this 27-minute presentation on the music of Johann Sebastian Bach. Not everything Mr. Rosen says is true. (For instance, Rosen was not the first pianist to record the ART OF THE FUGUE on the piano. Glenn Gould was doing that in the 1950s.) Nevertheless, it’s a fascinating presentation. I’m patting myself on the back for recognizing every musical excerpt he played.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.