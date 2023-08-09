Shameful Quote

Some feel the most irresponsible 1960s reformer was Fr. Godfrey Diekmann. The Second Vatican Council had solemnly declared: “In accordance with the centuries-old tradition of the Latin rite, the Latin language is to be retained by clerics in the divine office.” In spite of this clear directive, Diekmann (3 March 1964) wrote: “What young candidate for the priesthood would ever consider the monastic life if there is even the possibility of having to spend three hours a day praying or singing the office in Latin?” Shame on him!

