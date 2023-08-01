Summer Singers’ Repertoire!

I mentioned a 3-Voice Setting of the AGNUS DEI, based on a Canon by William Byrd (d. 1623) in the context of the “hairpin” technique, something I really will emphasize this coming season. The piece is for Soprano, Middle, and Baritone. (The “Middle” voice should ideally be a mixture of women and men.) Recently, we only had a handful of singers at Mass, since we’re off during July. You can listen to our attempt, although it’s far from perfect.

