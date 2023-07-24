(Clip) • Fr. Mike Schmitz endorses “Ad Orientem”

Father Mike Schmitz—Director of Youth and Young Adult Ministries in the Diocese of Duluth, Minnesota—speaks about “ad orientem” vs. “versus populum” celebration of Mass in the Latin Rite:

The Vatican’s top liturgist for 7 years (selected and appointed by Pope Francis) was Robert Cardinal Sarah, who served as PREFECT of the “Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments.” Cardinal Sarah encouraged Catholic priests to embrace celebration ad orientem, which is currently the ‘default’ position for the Ordinary Form (at least according to the rubrics in the Missal). Cardinal Sarah said recently that “prohibiting or suspecting the extraordinary form can only be inspired by the demon.”

