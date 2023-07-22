An Interview with Bruno de Labriolle

Readers interested in different stylistic approaches to Gregorian chant may enjoy this interview with the singer Bruno de Labriolle, who directs the schola of Saint-Bruno-des-Chartreux in Lyon. The views on chant and liturgy aired in the interview aren’t exactly the same as those of any of our contributors, but I personally find this group’s performances, in the style of Marcel Pérès, to be both prayerful and beautiful. If you aren’t familiar with them, you can watch some of their videos here or listen to their Easter album here.

