Gregorian Rhythm Wars contains all previous installments of our series.

Please refer to our Chant Glossary for definitions of unfamiliar terms.



UPPOSEDLY, people will retain 95% of the content from a video three days after viewing it, compared to only 10% from text alone (source). For the edification of Corpus Christi Watershed readers, my own choir, my colleagues, early music enthusiasts, and the public at large, I present this Introduction to Mensuralism:

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.