“Are Church Musicians Paid Enough?” • 5 Solutions

OT LONG AGO, a notification popped up from an internet forum. The poster listed a musical ‘program’ for an upcoming feast filled with typical, run-of-the-mill Protestant hymns—sung to death in most places—along with an ‘unobjectionable’ (but rather insipid) Mass setting. The poster then lamented: “What’s wrong with Catholics? Why can’t we just do simple stuff everybody knows all the time?” I found such a post reprehensible for a variety of reasons. For one thing, mindlessly repeating the same pieces—from the cradle to the grave—has never been the tradition of the Church. That’s why, for example, the official GRADUALE ROMANUM published under Pope Pius X provides more than twenty (20) different plainsong settings of the Mass Ordinary.1

Payment of Church Musicians • Another reason I found the poster’s assertions offensive is because what he’s pleading for is precisely what is already done in most parishes! One reason this unfortunate situation prevails (in my humble opinion) is because Catholic churches frequently offer choirmasters a meager, pitiful, unjust salary. So musicians “dart around” from parish to parish, seldom lasting very long. After all, it would be virtually impossible to implement an outstanding choral program—such as what is found in the Brébeuf Catholic Hymnal—if one constantly “hops” from parish to parish.

The Blame Game • I do not for one instant excuse, condone, justify, or minimize the sinful harm done to underpaid choirmasters. On the other hand, for half a century we’ve been complaining that Catholic musicians are shamefully underpaid. Has anything good resulted? Would it not be better (and more pleasing to God) for us to consider what can be done to change the situation?

Possible Solution #1 • If we’re honest, we must admit that blaming others is 100x easier than examining our own consciences. Numerous times on this blog I’ve suggested that most Catholic priests have never heard a real choir sing. The minimum choral sound is no fewer than three singers on each part. [According to Dr. James Daugherty, if there are only two singers, one voice will always dominate the other.] A QUARTET, where one voice sings each part, can do beautiful things—but it’s not a choral sound. One does not have a choral sound until one has a minimum of three voices per part. I realize fully how much work it is to recruit singers. I realize fully how much work it is to train volunteer singers from one’s parish. Indeed, we will explore techniques to recruit (and retain) volunteer singers at this year’s Sacred Music Symposium. I believe there’s nothing as irresistible as a full choir singing well in real life. Once priests experience this, in my humble opinion, they become “hooked.”

Possible Solution #2 • In some ways, I think we choirmasters can be “our worst enemy.” We are so busy complaining about the horrible state of musical education (which is true) we sometimes fail to perform a “a musical examination of conscience.” If priests are not falling in love with authentic sacred music, why is that? Are we presenting the music well? When we sing plainsong, does it sound fresh and bright? Or does it sound plodding, boring, and dirgelike? Do we use a recording device to listen to how our choir is singing? Or—like 95% of choir directors—are we too afraid to do that, because we fear what we’ll hear? But if we hate what we are producing, how can we blame priests for not falling in love with authentic sacred music?

Possible Solution #3 • I understand the desire to select complex music for Mass, and I certainly have been guilty of programming selections which were (in retrospect) beyond the capability of my choir. Let us make sure that at least some of the music we sing is performed as well as it should be. This might mean taking “simple” hymns from an excellent collection like the Brébeuf Hymnal and making sure they are sung with perfection. Again, if we can’t help our priests fall in love with sacred music, I don’t know if it’s realistic to believe the current situation will ever improve. Here’s a hymn I consider “easy” yet gorgeous:

To access this hymn’s media in the Brébeuf Portal, click here.

Possible Solution #4 • Sometimes, it’s necessary to “take your pastor where he is.” At this year’s Sacred Music Symposium in June, we will look at the SEQUENCE for Easter Sunday, examining multiple ways it can be sung. Some ways are very simple; some ways are more complicated; some ways are esoteric. The conscientious choirmaster must choose the best way for his parish—even if it means “pulling back” for the greater good. I realize the great Adrian Fortescue said the Víctimæ Pascháli plainsong should never be replaced, but we live in strange times! We must have tools available to us to help us survive. Below is one option we will explore. Are your ears able to discern how the TENOR LINE takes the melody?

* PDF Download • VICTIMAE PASCHALI (Sequence)

—Melody = Brébeuf Hymn #415 • Harmonies © The Saint Jean de Brébeuf Hymnal.

Rehearsal videos for each individual voice await you at #40309.

Possible Solution #5 • Okay, this final item is not so much a “solution” as it is an announcement. At this year’s Sacred Music Symposium, there will be a special presentation by CORRINNE MAY, a ‘platinum’ artist from Singapore. (She kindly agreed to provide the treble voices for the Víctimae Paschali rehearsal video above.) I believe CORRINNE MAY’s will be nothing short of inspiring. In a very short time, she has formed an incredible choir, in spite of major obstacles. She will have some words of wisdom for us. I am going to pressure Corrinne to make her presentation available (in written form) after the symposium has ended.

Fabulous Work, Corrinne! • From Singapore, I was recently sent several ‘live’ recordings which, considering it’s a 100% volunteer choir, I believe are fantastic. They sang Brébeuf #706 by the Venerable Bede, which I think you’ll recognize if you listen to this excerpt of Corrinne’s volunteer choir singing. They also sang the “PATER NOSTER” by Canon Jules Van Nuffel, which is not an easy piece! (You can download the score here.) You can listen to the ‘live’ recording of Corrinne’s volunteer choir singing Van Nuffel’s masterpiece, demonstrating they are open to contemporary styles—which I believe is important. Finally, I was sent a ‘live’ recording of Corrinne’s choir singing Brébeuf #729, a Eucharistic hymn by Father Edward Caswall, the famous Oratorian poet, set to the tune of AURELIA. Notice how Corrinne’s choir sings each verse differently, sometimes having ladies only, sometimes having men only, and sometimes having SATB:

We look forward to hearing your presentation in June, Corrinne!

1 I still remember a conversation I had years ago with an Episcopalian who loved Healey Willan’s “Mary Magdalene” Mass setting. He said he’d sung it since his youth, it was sung every Sunday where he went to church, and he hoped to hear it the day of his death. Whether one likes or dislikes the piece is irrelevant (in my humble opinion). The point is, it’s an impoverishment to limit so severely the treasury of sacred music (what Vatican II referred to as the “thesaurus musicæ sacræ”) to just a handful of pieces. By the way, not everyone has to like everything. For example, Monsignor Francis P. Schmitt famously disliked the LAUDA SION, which I think is powerful and beautiful.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.