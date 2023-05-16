Volunteer Choir Attempts “Kýrie Eléison”

My volunteer choir attempted the polyphonic KYRIE that will be sung at this year’s Sacred Music Symposium. If you’re interested, you can listen to the live recording from last Sunday. The piece is based on the ancient plainchant hymn melody: Ave Maris Stella. Polyphony like this is truly intricate and wonderful. It reminds me of the quote by Artur Schnabel: “music that’s greater than it can be performed.”

