Sacred Music Institute at Mount St. Mary’s, Cincinnati

OUNT ST. MARY’S SEMINARY & SCHOOL OF THEOLOGY (MTSM) in Cincinnati will present its fifth annual Sacred Music Institute July 19–21. According to the website, “The Institute serves parishes, priests and musicians in Catholic dioceses across the region by providing events and resources to those interested in and passionate about sacred music.” In keeping with the national Eucharistic Revival, this year’s theme is “Inheritors of Heaven: The Call to Eucharistic Worship.” Presenters will include liturgical music educator and mezzo soprano Catherine Fishlock; Dr. Richard K. Fitzgerald, director of music and organist at St. Joseph Cathedral in Columbus, Ohio; Ukrainian Byzantine Catholic priest Fr. Andrij Hlabse, S.J.; New Testament scholar and assistant professor Dr. Samuel Johnson; liturgical specialist Alexis Kazimira Kutarna; Dr. Mary Catherine Levri, director of music at the seminary; and CCWatershed contributor Andrew R. Motyka, cathedral and archdiocesan director of music and principal organist at the Cathedral of Ss. Peter and Paul in Indianapolis. Sessions will be offered on choral techniques, Gregorian chant, the role of the organ in the church music program, psalmody, and vocal technique, along with a panel Q&A session and keynote addresses on Eucharistic theology from the Eastern perspective and the Eucharist and scripture. In addition to the offerings mentioned above, the conference schedule will include Mass, Lauds, Vespers, Compline, and choir rehearsals, with four meals and two evening socials included in the registration cost of $275; lodging and breakfast are available for an additional $100.

St. Gregory Chapel

The Athenaeum, Cincinnati

