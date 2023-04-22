FEEDBACK • “Soul Was Craving”

I got this (personal) message from a choir member. I know we usually avoid sharing personal items, but hopefully this exception is warranted:

“Dear Mr. Ostrowski, I read your recent article, “I Came From Somewhere.” I really enjoyed reading it. Thank you for all that you do. I appreciate your sentiments and your work to bring back authentic Catholic Tradition, it’s something my soul was craving for so long without knowing it. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to be part of your choir, I really do enjoy singing and always look forward to each Thursday night practice. I also appreciate your emphasis on prayer both during practice and Mass, it shows your dedication to Catholic spirituality and the desire to please God. Please continue doing what you do—I can’t thank you enough. God Bless!”

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.