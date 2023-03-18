When we were starting a schola at Lawson, a retired priest gave me a copy of this little booklet, Mass and Motets for Mixed Voices, By Polyphonic Masters. This was printed by The Advocate Press, 143-151 a’Beckett Street, Melbourne, Australia. I had assumed it was an Australian compilation, but someone has found parallels with offerings by Kalmus, which I haven’t been able to confirm. Then I noticed the German notes in a few places.
It was printed before printing publishing dates was a thing, so I’m guessing it’s about 1940-ish.
In the past, I had sung from photocopies from this booklet with different choirs, without knowing the source. So many pieces are familiar, I look forward to getting to know the remainder.
Someone asked me to scan it, but if Kalmus is selling it, then maybe that’s not the best. Also, it’s quite a cramped typesetting to shoe-horn as much music as possible into 32 pages. Also, the pieces are available elsewhere on the internet, all except the Gloria from Antonio Lotti’s Missa Brevis for 4 voices in C. The booklet calls it Missa (dorisch), but Lotti’s Masses get many mixed up names in different editions.
So, here are all the pieces with links.
- Missa (dorisch) – Mass and Motets includes the Gloria, but this link doesn’t.
- Adoramus Te Clemens non Papa
- Adoramus Te Francesco Rosselli
- Ave Regina Caelorum Antonio Lotti
- Ave Verum Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
- Cantate Domino Giuseppe Pitoni
- Christus Factus Est Felice Anerio
- Ecce, quomodo moritur, Jacob Handl Gallus
- Hodie nobis coelorum Rex Giovanni Bernardino Nanino
- In nomine Jesu Jacob Handl Gallus
- Istorum est Claudio Casciolini
- Jesu, dulcis memoria Tomás Luis de Victoria
- O bone Jesu Marco Antonio Ingegneri
- O Domine Jesu Christe Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina
- O Jesu Christe Rinaldo del Mel
- O Redemptor Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina
- O vos omnes Giovanni Croce
- Popule meus Tomás Luis de Victoria
- Regina Caeli Antonio Lotti
- Tantum Ergo Giovanni Matteo Asola
- Tantum Ergo Palestrina? – printed in the English Hymnal Clearer pdf from Musescore
- Veni sancte Spiritus Sethus Calvisius
- Veni Creator Spiritus Claudio Casciolini
And here are some photos: