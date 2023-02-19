Jeff’s Attempt At Singing

HIS YEAR, the Salve Regina will feature prominently at the Sacred Music Symposium. (The Salve Regina is the ancient Latin version of the prayer said at the end of each Rosary: “Hail, Holy Queen.”) I cannot reveal all the details at this time, but I can promise one thing: You won’t believe what we have planned. Because the Salve Regina will be playing is such a huge role, it seemed like a good idea to record the plainsong version, in case anyone is unfamiliar with this ancient piece.

Needless to say, it sounds better sung by a choir—but here’s my attempt:

Singing Like A Girl? • I’m much more comfortable in a baritone’s range than a soprano’s range. Nevertheless, sometimes necessity dictates that I record soprano lines. An example would be “Justorum Animæ” (see below). This comes from a marvelous collection called Matri Divinæ Gratiæ. The pieces are for SOPRANO, ALTO, and BASS. Let me assure you, these melodies by composer Kevin Allen are gorgeously haunting. What’s incredible is how Mæstro Allen has developed his own recognizable “style”—and my volunteers singers can’t get enough:

M Rehearsal videos for each individual voice await you at #42478.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.