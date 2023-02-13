Please Accept This Advice!

If you’ve been considering attending the Sacred Music Symposium, I suggest you send in your application as soon as possible. The committee that meets to evaluate each candidate has been going through them—and they are scheduled to convene again this week. (They do their best to get through as many as they can as quickly as they can.) I personally believe this summer’s conference will be a life-changing event that’s not to be missed.

