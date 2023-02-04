Introit • Candlemas (2 February)

“Candlemas” • Our choir sang on February 2nd, and here’s a live recording of the beautiful INTROIT: Suscépimus Deus. We had very little time to rehearse, but I think it has some very nice moments. I promise that by the 8th Sunday after Pentecost it will be perfect! (That Introit is repeated on the 8th Sunday after Pentecost.) We still need to improve, but we’re definitely on the right track!

