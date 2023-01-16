Corpus Christi Watershed

“What earlier generations held as sacred, remains sacred and great for us too…” Pope Benedict XVI (7 July 2007)

Views from the Choir Loft

Desperate! • Needing help after robbery

·

A few years ago, I had valuable books stolen. Recovery efforts with law enforcement have failed, so I’m reaching out to our readers. Can somebody help me obtain VOLUME II and VOLUME VIII of the Nova organi harmonia published in the 1940s and 1950s by the LEMMENSINSTITUUT? As far as I can tell, these volumes can’t be purchased anywhere in the whole world. If you can help, please send me an email using the “OUR TEAM” button at the top of each page. Thanks so much! By the way, a college student named Joseph Egan has been slowly transcribing VOLUME V, and as you can see, he has an excellent start!

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

Subscribe

It greatly helps us if you subscribe to our mailing list!

* indicates required

Corpus Christi Watershed is a 501(c)3 public charity dedicated to exploring and embodying as our calling the relationship of religion, culture, and the arts. This non-profit organization employs the creative media in service of theology, the Church, and Christian culture for the enrichment and enjoyment of the public.