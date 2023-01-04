PDF Download • The Official Funeral Booklet for Pope Benedict XVI (37 pages)

HE VATICAN has released the Mass booklet for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s funeral. Pope Francis will preside over the funeral of Benedict XVI on Thursday (5 January 2023) at 9:30AM in Saint Peter’s Square. Here is the official booklet with the musical selections:

“Debbie Downer” • We strive to emphasize the positive on this blog. Nevertheless, I must admit: I almost broke into tears when I saw the musical program. There will be no DIES IRAE (!) There will be no ROMAN CANON—one of the most ancient prayers we posses, which lists ancient saints and popes—perhaps for the first time in 1,800 years for a pope’s funeral (!) If ever there were a time for one of the glorious masterpieces of our Roman Rite—such as Father Victoria’s REQUIEM MASS or Father Guerrero’s REQUIEM MASS or Father Morales’ REQUIEM MASS—surely, oh surely, this would be an appropriate time (!) What a missed opportunity. It reminds me of the dark times, such as the sack of Rome, or when the pope was kidnapped by Napoleon Bonaparte. We’ve reached a point where there’s nowhere to go but up!

