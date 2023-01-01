Revealed! • Ratzinger wrote to FSSP after “Traditionis Custodes”

T IS WITH SORROW that the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Peter learned today, 31 December 2022, of the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who was on several occasions a providential support for our community. As Cardinal Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, he was instrumental in the founding of the Fraternity and even visited its seminary in Wigratzbad for Holy Week in 1990. After his election to the chair of Peter, the personal contact continued, especially with the private audience he granted to his founders and the Superior General on 6 July 2009: it was for us the occasion to thank him for the Motu Proprio “Summorum Pontificum.” A few months ago, from his place of retirement at the Mater Ecclesiæ monastery in the Vatican, he sent a private letter of encouragement to the Superior of the Fraternity of Saint Peter following the Motu Proprio “Traditiones Custodes.” The priests of the Fraternity, together with the faithful who are close to it, will be ardently praying for the repose of his soul.

Source: FSSP.org

Please feel free to download this beautiful sketch of Cardinal Ratzinger—wearing cardinal’s mozzetta and biretta circa 1988 when the FSSP was formed—commissioned by Corpus Christi Watershed in November of 2015:

* PDF Download • ORIGINAL SKETCH

—Cardinal Ratzinger circa 1988 • Commissioned by Corpus Christi Watershed.

