19 Dec. 2022 • “This One Has It All”

In case you missed it, this December 10th article about Dr. Peter Wagner, who founded the GREGORIAN ACADEMY at Fribourg (Switzerland), has it all: (1) A rare download [138 pages] of Dr. Wagner’s Kyriale Accompaniment Book; (2) Biographical information about Dr. Wagner; (3) A special surprise you’ll love; (4) Courtesy of Professor Weaver, a translation of a 1905 document never before translated into English; (5) Rhythmic comparisons of the Editio Vaticana vis-à-vis KYRIE V.

