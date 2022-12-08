“24 Sample Pages” • The Saint Isaac Jogues Illuminated Missal, Gradual, and Lectionary

HE SAINT Isaac Jogues Illuminated Missal—now available from Sophia Institute Press—is for parishes seeking to move their community toward a more elevated, solemn, beautiful, and traditional celebration of the Ordinary Form of the Roman Rite. Designed to replace flimsy, disposable missalettes, the JOGUES MISSAL brings together the rich texts of the Entrance, Gradual, Offertory and Communion chants along with the readings of the Lectionary, including responsorial psalms and Gospel acclamations. The Missal encompasses all Sundays, Holy Week, special solemnities, funerals, weddings, confirmations, and Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament. The preeminent highlight of the Missal, however, is the ORDO MISSAE, featuring full-color photographs portraying the various parts of the Mass. Sidebar explanations serve as a mini-treatise on the Mass, reminding the faithful that the Holy Eucharist is “the source and summit of the Christian life.”
