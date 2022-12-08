“24 Sample Pages” • The Saint Isaac Jogues Illuminated Missal, Gradual, and Lectionary

December is here! That means I must issue a monthly reminder to all: please subscribe to our free mailing list! It couldn’t be easier: (a) Go to any article; (b) Scroll to the bottom; (c) Enter your email address.

We exist solely by the generosity of small donors. We have no endowment; we have no major donors; we run no advertisements; we have no savings. Please alert others to what we’re trying to accomplish. Thank you!