Remembering Mr. Tom Savoy • “Requiescat in pace.”

Y FRIEND, Mr. Steve Altmanshofer, alerted me to the death of Tom Savoy, who died suddenly on 24 October 2022 (a month shy of his 67th birthday) at his home in Charlotte. In addition to leading the music at Saint Thomas Aquinas, Mr. Savoy also founded the Carolina Catholic Chorale and taught sacred music to students at Saint Joseph’s College Seminary, which he continued doing after he retired from the church last year. For years, he served as choirmaster at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in the Diocese of Albany. Let us pray for the repose of his soul.

A Tribute • The Charlotte Observer has posted a nice tribute to him. Although I did not know Mr. Savoy well, he sent me many kind messages over the past ten years. This excerpt shows his kindness:

I hope that all of the Ostrowskis are well and thriving. Thanks for all that you do for us to bring the best of our fine RC musical tradition to light; the well-known, and even better, the lesser known.

