An Upcoming Concert in NYC

FOR THE BENEFIT of our readers in the New York area, I wanted to share information about this concert:

An Evening of Sacred Vocal Music

The concert is next Saturday evening (29 October) at the beautiful Church of the Most Holy Redeemer on E. Third St. The concert, timed for the Feast of Christ the King (next Sunday in the usus antiquior), should be of interest to our readers.

A program of pieces relating to King David as a type of precursor to Christ the King. Selections from Elijah, Saul, Stanford Biblical Songs, Parry’s Judith and other works, organized by theme.

