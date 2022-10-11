Corpus Christi Watershed

Feedback • “Not Happy With Your Article”

“My name is *******. I wanted to share with you my thoughts on your recent blog post. I was very displeased with this article. […] I’ve have been a supporter of the Latin Mass since I was 14 years old. I’m now 26 and a seminarian; and I very much hope (in the near future) to offer the TLM. However, I don’t think this style of writing will have the desired effect on those responsible. […] The repeated inflammatory rhetorical questions are also very unprofessional and intemperate. If you have something to say, say it plainly or perhaps cool down before clicking publish. […] I hope you will not allow passions to overcome a sense of reason or Christian responsibility. Thank you for all the work you do otherwise. I have found your resources to be very helpful.”

