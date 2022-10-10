“Chord Pausing” • Choir Warm-Ups

Download my “choir warm-up” at this link. Have your singers pause on different chords. As choirmaster, see if you can identify each seventh chord in real time (and which position it’s in). You can hear my volunteer choir attempting this. You will notice that we still have work to do, because the singers must be perfectly tuned on each chord no matter where the conductor stops.

