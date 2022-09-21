Why Text Only?

Corpus Christi Watershed

Why do hymns in the Saint Jean de Brébeuf Hymnal give so many optional “text only” versions of the hymns? It’s easier to demonstrate than explain. Consider Hymn #24, which allows the director to choose a wonderful melody and easily apply it to the text. Hymnal editors knew about the value of “text only” versions for centuries, but this was gradually forgotten in Catholic books. In 2018, the Brébeuf Catholic Hymnal rediscovered what should never have disappeared in the first place!

