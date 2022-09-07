“British Polyphony” • The Best 55 Seconds In Music!

ROADLY SPEAKING, the continental composers of the High Renaissance—such as Palestrina, Victoria, Nanino, Guerrero, and Lassus—followed the same rules and “spoke the same language” whether they hailed from Spain, Italy, Holland, or Germany. Not even the greatest scholar of Renaissance polyphony can distinguish between their counterpoint and harmonies, although each one certainly exhibited individual propensities. (For instance, Guerrero seemed to have loved canons more than his colleagues.) In graduate school, the professors called referred to this as a pan-European style. 1

England Was Unique • But England had a polyphonic style all its own. There was nothing remotely like it on the continent. In particular, English composers loved to ‘float’ voices high above all the others, creating effects that were truly haunting. For myself, I cannot think of any music greater than the following section—55 seconds long—of the Salve Regina by William Cornysh (d. 1523), a Roman Catholic English composer:

Heretical Juggernaut • But then Anglicanism swept over England, wreaking havoc like a hideous juggernaut. The Anglicans murdered those who refused to forsake the Bride of Christ. Even the most illustrious citizens were killed: Saint Thomas More (†1535); Saint Philip Howard (†1595); Saint Robert Southwell (†1595); Saint Edmund Campion (†1581); Saint John Fisher (†1535). Without mercy, the Anglicans pillaged monasteries and convents, slaughtering monks and nuns in a bloodthirsty way.

What Might Have Been! • We can only dream about what colossally fabulous composers England might have produced if it weren’t for the Protestant revolution. Musicologists usually consider England’s High Renaissance composers to be crowned by the Three T’s: Tallis, Taverner, and Tye. If memory serves, all three were tainted by Protestantism. Later on would come William Byrd (d. 1623), but his music is generally considered to be a ‘bridge’ between the High Renaissance and early Baroque, similar to Claudio Monteverdi (d. 1643). For myself, the Three T’s cannot compare to, for example, the masterpieces of Father Victoria (d. 1611) or Father Guerrero (d. 1599). I hope readers will forgive my brutal honesty. I’m not trying to be pugnacious—I’m just giving you my genuine views. As Father Valentine would say: Take ’em or leave ’em.

1 To explain this another way: No scholar could tell you whether a piece was composed by Guerrero or Palestrina simply by listening to it. (Here we are speaking of a piece they have never heard before.) But that only applies to the High Renaissance. For instance, a piece by Josquin could be discerned just by hearing it. The same is true of someone like Ockeghem.

