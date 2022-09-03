Mr Christopher Jasper has been steadily making Gregorian chant videos on Youtube for a couple of years. He has a background in Benedictine monasticism and sings beautifully. He has taken the task a whole lot more seriously as he has a young family to support, so he also maintains a Patreon page and has launched a Master Class in Gregorian Chant. I haven’t tried it, but it looks amazing.

Now for people like me who have watched from the sidelines, there is a new offering to support his endeavours in the form of the 2022 International Gregorian Chant Conference. For $50 you have access to eight days of top notch talks followed by a 45 minute live questions and answers session. The talks are scheduled for 3pm in the afternoon, which works out as 8am for me in Australia. The talks are also available afterwards.

Visit the conference webpage to watch a beautiful and concise promotional video. The chant they are singing is from Christmas Matins and matches up with the books the camera pans across. I love that authenticity.

One unique feature of this conference is the offer of reimbursing the price of the ticket if you bring three friends. With this in mind, I’ve made my own attempt at a promotional video, which is twice as long and half as interesting.

Hopefully I might see some of you in the Q & A sessions!

