“Face-To-Face” • Card. Roche + Pope Emeritus B16

M Routine Reminder: opinions

M expressed by blog authors do not

M necessarily reflect the opinions

M of Corpus Christi Watershed.

HERE’S AN OLD expression: “Let cooler heads prevail.” I interpret that phrase to mean that sometimes people are so polarized they become incapable of seeing the forest for the trees. This seems to be happening with the brutal practice of abortion. As science progresses, it becomes more and more difficult for those who support abortion to claim that a little baby “is the mother’s body” since the baby possesses its own DNA, its own heartbeat, and—in the case of a baby boy—its own male reproductive organs. Increasingly, Americans seem to understand that saying “if you don’t like abortion, don’t get one” is just as immoral as declaring (in 1845): If you don’t like slavery, don’t own slaves.

Awkward Meeting • A hundred years from now, Catholics will look at the following image with fascination and confusion:

Here is what Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI affirmed:

“𝑇ℎ𝑒 𝑜𝑙𝑑 𝑟𝑖𝑡𝑒 𝑠ℎ𝑜𝑢𝑙𝑑 𝑏𝑒 𝑔𝑟𝑎𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑚𝑢𝑐ℎ 𝑚𝑜𝑟𝑒 𝑔𝑒𝑛𝑒𝑟𝑜𝑢𝑠𝑙𝑦 𝑡𝑜 𝑎𝑙𝑙 𝑡ℎ𝑜𝑠𝑒 𝑤ℎ𝑜 𝑑𝑒𝑠𝑖𝑟𝑒 𝑖𝑡. It’s impossible to see what could be dangerous or unacceptable about that. 𝐴 𝑐𝑜𝑚𝑚𝑢𝑛𝑖𝑡𝑦 𝑖𝑠 𝑐𝑎𝑙𝑙𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑖𝑡𝑠 𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑦 𝑏𝑒𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑖𝑛𝑡𝑜 𝑞𝑢𝑒𝑠𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑤ℎ𝑒𝑛 𝑖𝑡 𝑠𝑢𝑑𝑑𝑒𝑛𝑙𝑦 𝑑𝑒𝑐𝑙𝑎𝑟𝑒𝑠 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑤ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑢𝑛𝑡𝑖𝑙 𝑛𝑜𝑤 𝑤𝑎𝑠 𝑖𝑡𝑠 ℎ𝑜𝑙𝑖𝑒𝑠𝑡 𝑎𝑛𝑑 ℎ𝑖𝑔ℎ𝑒𝑠𝑡 𝑝𝑜𝑠𝑠𝑒𝑠𝑠𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑖𝑠 𝑠𝑡𝑟𝑖𝑐𝑡𝑙𝑦 𝑓𝑜𝑟𝑏𝑖𝑑𝑑𝑒𝑛, 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑤ℎ𝑒𝑛 𝑖𝑡 𝑚𝑎𝑘𝑒𝑠 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑙𝑜𝑛𝑔𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑓𝑜𝑟 𝑖𝑡 𝑠𝑒𝑒𝑚 𝑑𝑜𝑤𝑛𝑟𝑖𝑔ℎ𝑡 𝑖𝑛𝑑𝑒𝑐𝑒𝑛𝑡. 𝐶𝑎𝑛 𝑖𝑡 𝑏𝑒 𝑡𝑟𝑢𝑠𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑎𝑛𝑦 𝑚𝑜𝑟𝑒 𝑎𝑏𝑜𝑢𝑡 𝑎𝑛𝑦𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑒𝑙𝑠𝑒? 𝑊𝑜𝑛’𝑡 𝑖𝑡 𝑝𝑟𝑜𝑠𝑐𝑟𝑖𝑏𝑒 𝑡𝑜𝑚𝑜𝑟𝑟𝑜𝑤 𝑤ℎ𝑎𝑡 𝑖𝑡 𝑝𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑐𝑟𝑖𝑏𝑒𝑠 𝑡𝑜𝑑𝑎𝑦?”

But Cardinal Roche recently told Deborah Lubov:

“𝘙𝘦𝘴𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘵𝘰 [1970s liturgical reform] 𝘪𝘴 quite a serious matter… 𝘐𝘵 𝘸𝘢𝘴 𝘤𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘊𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘭, 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘉𝘪𝘴𝘩𝘰𝘱𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘊𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘭, 𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘱𝘪𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘏𝘰𝘭𝘺 𝘚𝘱𝘪𝘳𝘪𝘵, 𝘸𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘱𝘶𝘵𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘸𝘢𝘳𝘥 𝘢 𝘯𝘦𝘸 𝘭𝘪𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘨𝘺 … 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘪𝘴𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘪𝘴, 𝘪𝘴 [sic] 𝘴𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘲𝘶𝘪𝘵𝘦 𝘴𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘰𝘶𝘴, 𝘵𝘰𝘰.”

Jeff Will Regret Asking • I will most likely regret asking this, but I just can’t help myself. Was it an accident that Cardinal Roche is seated in the very back row, as far as possible away from the holy cleric he attacked (in that quote to Deborah Lubov)? Was that truly an accident?

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.