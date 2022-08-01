“From a Recent Convert” • Symposium Review

FIRST HEARD about the Sacred Music Symposium in early 2021, at a time when many events were still suspended owing to Covid-19. After stumbling across a testimony from a participant on the Corpus Christi Watershed website, I was immediately intrigued. I made a promise to myself that as soon as Covid-19 relented enough to allow this event to take place, I would attend. In my heart, I knew how beautiful and awesome an experience it would be for me as a musician.

Spontaneous Tears: Even though I “knew” what I was in for, I was nevertheless overwhelmed by the ethereal and transcendent moments. (I was not prepared for the tears that spontaneously began streaming down my face during Vespers one evening.) As a recent convert to the Faith, the Symposium exposed the beauty of the Mass in a new light, and highlighted the importance of authentic church music.

My Father’s Death: The Symposium was a faith-deepening experience. My dad had passed away the previous week, and the Symposium brought me closer to God at a time when I needed it the most. It also united me with fellow Catholics through music and the sacred liturgy.

The Greatest Week: I would recommend this conference without hesitation. It was one of the greatest weeks of my life. I made friends and connections that will last a lifetime, and was moved to tears by the presence of the Holy Ghost among us in that beautiful church. I was inspired by the holy people surrounding me, both clergy and lay. I was blown away by the talent, brilliance, enthusiasm, and intellect of the presenters and directors. From them, I learned an immeasurable amount of information about chant and polyphony, as well as church history in relation to liturgical music.

What More Could One Ask? Truly, what more could one ask for out of a conference this side of heaven? Many thanks to Mr. Ostrowski, Mrs. Leal, the priests of Saint Vitus, and all the presenters and directors. It was truly the experience of a lifetime!

