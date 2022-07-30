PDF Download • “Contemporary Sanctus” (SATB)

OPE SAINT JOHN PAUL II wrote on 11/22/2003: “The more closely a composition for church approaches in its movement, inspiration, and savour the Gregorian melodic form, the more sacred and liturgical it becomes; and the more out of harmony it is with that supreme model, the less worthy it is of the temple” (§12 Chirograph of the Supreme Pontiff, 22 November 2003). The following setting by Father Lhoumeau—although contemporary—certainly adheres to this statement. He uses “bits and pieces” of SANCTUS XIII in a fascinating way, yet still making it possible for the singers to enter with ease. Also, Father Lhoumeau mimics Renaissance polyphony in the way he (quite cleverly) contrasts ascending and descending lines … and all in such a short little piece!

* PDF Download • “Simple SATB Sanctus” (2 pages)

—Based on “Editio Vaticana” Sanctus XIII • Composed by Father Lhoumeau.

M Rehearsal videos for each individual voice await you at #50566.

Frustration: Most readers won’t click on the individual voice parts, and that makes me sad. When we post a “scandalous” liturgical video, we get 40,000 views. I wish we could get as many views for the rehearsal videos—we must revive authentic sacred music!

