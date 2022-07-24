Free Folio of New Sacred Music for Parish Liturgies

UMMER 2022 witnessed a gathering of some very talented sacred musicians at Saint Patrick Seminary in Menlo Park, CA. What brought them together was the second Choral Festival for Young Professional and Aspiring Church Musicians organized by The Catholic Sacred Music Project. Following immediately upon the Sacra Liturgia conference, the faculty for the Choral Festival included several notable Catholic musicians, including Martin Baker, Timothy McDonnell, and Benjamin LaPrairie.

During the Choral Festival, Baker served as conductor of a forty-voice choir that sang new works by several living, Catholic composers. With the help of the Benedict XVI Institute, an entire folio of new music, designed for parish choirs, is being made freely available.

This folio features music from several artists who have either served as contributors to Views from the Choir Loft or been otherwise associated with Corpus Christi Watershed: Kevin Allen, Richard Clark, Peter Kwasniewski, and Christopher Mueller (who also served as general editor of this new collection).

Congratulations to all who were involved in the Choral Festival and in making this new music widely available. May it glorify God and contribute to the worthy celebration of the sacred liturgy!

