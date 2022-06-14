“Stowe Missal Eucharistic Motets” • For 3 Voices

UGE NEWS for choir directors! World-renowned composer Kevin Allen has created terrific Eucharistic Motets for three voices: SOPRANO, ALTO, and BASS. The texts chosen are from the ancient “Stowe Missal” (circa 750AD). That is to say, inside the 1,300-year-old Stowe Missal, special texts are given for the distribution of Holy Communion—and these are what Mr. Allen has set to music.

You Don’t Have To Wait: The collection is finished, and scheduled to be released on 12 July 2022. But you don’t have to wait! You can pick up a copy of Matri Dinivæ Gratiæ right now—and those marvelous motets are quite similar in style to the (forthcoming) Stowe Missal collection. They are absolute masterpieces—trust me!—and we sing them every week. Later, when the STOWE MISSAL MOTETS come out in July, you can add those to your collection as well.

Sample Score: Below is an example from the STOWE MISSAL MOTETS. It is being premiered at Sacred Music Symposium 2022, conducted by Charlotte Lansberg Merrill, a close associate (for many years) of Paul Salamunovich. I recorded all three voices myself, so you’ll have to tolerate my screechy Soprano notes:

* PDF Download • Sample Score

—The STOWE MISSAL EUCHARISTIC MOTETS are scheduled to be released on 12 July 2022.

M

R

for each individual voice

ehearsal videosawait you at #53338

Gloomy News: Most readers won’t click on the individual voice parts—and that makes me sad. When we post a “scandalous” liturgical video, we get 40,000 views. I wish we could get as many views for the rehearsal videos, because we must revive authentic sacred music!

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.