E HAVE ALWAYS acted under the assumption that Church musicians have absolutely nothing. They’re not wealthy; they’re usually underpaid. For this reason, I’ve been profoundly reluctant to seek financial assistance (although I support everything our organization does 100% and I’m proud to be part of it). In truth, I’ve done a decidedly poor job soliciting money from readers.

Unsustainable: Because I seldom ask for money, we’ve been forced to make other arrangements. Not long ago, I obtained a $5,000 donation for CCW from a generous family member—to keep us in the black. Yesterday, because our organization was short on funds, I had to write a check from my personal bank account for $1,323. You can see that cheque with your own eyes if you download this 1-page letter:

* PDF Download • “CCWatershed Is In Financial Trouble”

—2022 financial appeal by the president of Corpus Christi Watershed.

Clearly, we need your help!

We Can Do This! Our website gets enormous traffic. Last year, we garnered 1,450,000 page views. When we post PDF files, the response is tremendous. Recently, I posted a PDF that was not exceptionally important … and it was downloaded 449 times! Before that, a list of hymns was posted … and it was downloaded 955 times! If everyone donates a tiny amount, we can meet our goals. Please consider becoming a $5.00 monthly donor.

* Click Here To Donate!

—Corpus Christi Watershed is a 501(c)3 Non-Profit Organization.

The donation process is simple and secure.

Not Ashamed: By the way, I’m not ashamed to beg for money. I believe so strongly in what our organization stands for, I’m happy to be considered a “fool for Christ’s sake” (I Corinthians 4:10). What we’ve been able to accomplish has been done according to the Divine Providence of Jesus Christ. He is the Lord and the Master; we are merely “unprofitable servants” (Luke 17:10). In spite of a chillingly dark and depressing culture, we place our trust in God and look forward to serving Him as long as He allows. We hope that you derive joy and hope from our imperfect efforts.

