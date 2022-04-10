Corpus Christi Watershed

PDF Download • “Palm Sunday Hymn”

During the procession on Palm Sunday, the 1962 rubrics allow alius cantus in honorem Christi Regis—“a hymn or song in honor of Christ the King.” A simple yet beautiful Gregorian hymn you might consider is Te Sæculorum Principem, which was composed for the feast of Christ the King by Father Vittorio Genovesi (d. 1967). The English translation is by Walter Hayward Francis Shewring (d. 1990).

