Cardinal Schönborn Consecrates “IKEA Altar”

HEN FATHER Adrian Fortescue (d. 1923) arrived at his parish, he had to offer Mass inside a barn, because the church had not been built yet. Father Fortescue later spent years improving the church every way he could. He even wrote a famous book—Ceremonies of the Roman Rite Described—so he could raise funds to make his church nicer, more beautiful, more worthy of God. Saint John Vianney also constantly raised money to make his church more beautiful. When Father Fortescue was diagnosed with cancer, he was seen to kiss devoutly the simple Altar on which he had so frequently celebrated the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass before traveling to the hospital to die.

Poverty Vs. Scandal: If someone has no money, they are justified to offer Mass in a barn until a proper church can be constructed. But what can we say about those who deliberately spend the faithful’s money on ugly and offensive avant-garde art? In a Dominican Church in Vienna, Cardinal Schönborn has consecrated what some are calling the “IKEA” Altar.

This is not an “April Fools” joke.

This actually happened in Germany, as the following photographs demonstrate:

PEAKING OF SCANDALS in Germany, someone keeps trying to illegally remove this awful Ash Wednesday music which was performed in Germany. However, the category of “fair use” allows bits and pieces to be reproduced (legally) for purposes of criticism. It’s disgusting that somebody is giving people copyright “strikes” when what is being reproduced is far less than what’s allowed by fair use.

The following video keeps

being removed illegally:

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.