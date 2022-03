A generous person in Paris sent us the 1921 organ accompaniment to the Requiem Mass (“Missa Pro Defunctis”) harmonized by Julius Bas, who was associated with the Abbey of Solesmes. You can download the entire PDF file for free at the Lalande Library. I must say, what Bas does with Dies Irae sequence is fascinatingly grotesque … or perhaps grotesquely fascinating!

