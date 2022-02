I created a booklet for my choir. (The congregation already has their own booklet). This booklet is for Quinquagesima Vespers, and you can download it if you desire. Print on “double sided” and the booklet will come out correctly. The polyphonic Magnificat is not included in that booklet, since the choir members have it in their binders.

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.