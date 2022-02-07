Fr. Fortescue • “Sequences”

Originally, the Sequence began as farcing of the long neum at the end of the ALLELUIA (the “jubilus”), as did the alleluiatic verse. This does not mean that all the notes of our sequences were originally neums of a jubilus; but once the idea was admitted, numberless sequences were composed and added at this point. A common practice was that every line should end with the vowel “A”—as the whole sequence developed out of the long jubilus on the final “A” of ALLELUIA. The rules of grammar and style are often neglected.

