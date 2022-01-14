Corpus Christi Watershed

“What earlier generations held as sacred, remains sacred and great for us too…” Pope Benedict XVI (7 July 2007)

Free Videos • “How to say the Extraordinary Form”

This was posted in 2013, but you’ll want to bookmark it.

1 of 20 • Preparation of the Altar
2 of 20 • Vesting in the Sacristy
3 of 20 • Chapter 3: Procession & Arrival at the Altar
4 of 20 • Chapter 4: Prayers at the Foot of the Altar
5 of 20 • Chapter 5: The Introit
6 of 20 • Chapter 6: Kyrie & Gloria
7 of 20 • Chapter 7: The Collect & Epistle
8 of 20 • Chapter 8: The Gospel & Creed
9 of 20 • Chapter 9: The Offertory (Part I)
10 of 20 • Chapter 10: Offertory (Part II)
11 of 20 • Chapter 11: The Preface
12 of 20 • Chapter 12: The Canon (Part I)
13 of 20 • Chapter 13: The Consecration
14 of 20 • Chapter 14: The Canon (Part II)
15 of 20 • Chapter 15: The Pater Noster & Fractio
16 of 20 • Chapter 16: The Communion of the Priest
17 of 20 • Chapter 17: The Ablutions
18 of 20 • Chapter 18: The Postcommunion & Final Blessing
19 of 20 • Chapter 19: The Last Gospel & Leonine Prayers
20 of 20 • Chapter 20: The Recession & Unvesting

“How to say Mass in the Extraordinary Form”
produced by
The Priestly Fraternity of Saint Peter

Opinions by blog authors do not necessarily represent the views of Corpus Christi Watershed.

