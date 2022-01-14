Free Videos • “How to say the Extraordinary Form”

This was posted in 2013, but you’ll want to bookmark it.

1 of 20 • Preparation of the Altar

2 of 20 • Vesting in the Sacristy

3 of 20 • Chapter 3: Procession & Arrival at the Altar

4 of 20 • Chapter 4: Prayers at the Foot of the Altar

5 of 20 • Chapter 5: The Introit

6 of 20 • Chapter 6: Kyrie & Gloria

7 of 20 • Chapter 7: The Collect & Epistle

8 of 20 • Chapter 8: The Gospel & Creed

9 of 20 • Chapter 9: The Offertory (Part I)

10 of 20 • Chapter 10: Offertory (Part II)

11 of 20 • Chapter 11: The Preface

12 of 20 • Chapter 12: The Canon (Part I)

13 of 20 • Chapter 13: The Consecration

14 of 20 • Chapter 14: The Canon (Part II)

15 of 20 • Chapter 15: The Pater Noster & Fractio

16 of 20 • Chapter 16: The Communion of the Priest

17 of 20 • Chapter 17: The Ablutions

18 of 20 • Chapter 18: The Postcommunion & Final Blessing

19 of 20 • Chapter 19: The Last Gospel & Leonine Prayers

20 of 20 • Chapter 20: The Recession & Unvesting

“How to say Mass in the Extraordinary Form”

produced by

The Priestly Fraternity of Saint Peter

